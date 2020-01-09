Video: Belgian tactician arrives in Dar for talks with Yanga

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar Young Africans are reportedly in advanced stages of recruiting Belgian tactician, Luc Eymael as replacement for Mwinyi Zahera who left the former champions early in the season.

The Jangwani side is now under the interim stewardship of Charles Boniface Mkwasa and Saidi Maulid who were selected to manage the team after Zahera Mwandila’s contracts was terminated by the club’s hierarchy.

According to reports from the club, Eymael who arrived in Dar es Salaam today Thursday, January 9, 2020 is expecting to meet the club officials before signing what is expected to be a three year deal.

Upon his arrival the Belgian went straight to Zanzibar where Yanga are currently camped for the Mapinduzi Cup where they play in the semi finals on Friday, January 10.

The Belgian was born in 1959 and has experience in African football. The former footballer was currently managing Black Leopards of South Africa.

Luc began his professional football career in 1975 with the Fléron-based, Royal Star Fléron Football Club with whom he participated in the Belgian Fourth Division and later helped them in the promotion to the Belgian Third Division

Luc holds the UEFA Pro Licence which the highest football coaching qualification. He received the UEFA Pro Licence in 2007 and the UEFA A License which he received on 10 September 2002, from the Royal Belgian Football Association.

He is also a graduate from the Federal School of football coaching of Union Royale Belge Des Sociétés de Football Association (URBSFA). He also holds the CAF A License which he received from the Tunisian Football Federation on 5 February 2015.