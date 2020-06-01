Yanga take on Mwadui FC in opener as VPL resumes

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Young Africans is set to restart the Mainland Tanzania Premier League against Mwadui FC of Shinyanga on June 13 after almost a three-month layoff due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The match will be held at the Kambarage Stadium whereas Coastal Union will face Namungo at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga Region.

According to the fixture released by Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), Simba will be in action on June 14 hosting Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium while Azam FC will play Mbao at the newly revamped Azam Complex.

TPLB Chief Executive Officer, Almasi Kasongo said this was meant to clear backlogs and that all teams have been informed about the matches and called them to continue with the preparations.

According to the fixture, the league will continue on June 20 with Simba taking on Mwadui FC at the National Stadium, JKT Tanzania playing against Singida United, Ndanda versus Biashara United, Namungo against Kagera Sugar, Coastal Union against Mtibwa Sugar and Polisi Tanzania against Lipuli FC.

Other matches set for that day are Mbeya City against Alliance, KMC versus Ruvu Shooting. Yanga will play Azam FC at the National Stadium on June 21.

The league will reach its climax on July 26 with all the 20 top flight teams in action.

The matches are Alliance against Namungo while Mbao FC will face Ndanda, KMC against Mbeya City and Singida United against Biashara United of Mara.

Other matches are Mwadui FC against Kagera Sugar, Polisi Tanzania against Simba, Coastal Union versus JKT Tanzania, Mtibwa Sugar against Ruvu Shooting, Tanzania Prisons against Azam FC and Lipuli FC against Yanga at the Samora Stadium in Iringa Region.