Young Africans now face Police Tanzania test

Dar es Salaam. After their Champions League exit, a tricky domestic tie awaits Young Africans when they take on Police Tanzania as they search for their first points in the Vodacom Premier League today at the Uhuru Stadium.

Yanga will be seeking a win to appease their disgruntled fans who will now have to make do with a play off in the less lucrative Confederations Cup.

A win, in what promises to be a nail-biting clash, would also ease pressure on head Coach Mwinyi Zahera.

The Congolese was left crest-fallen when the Jangwani Street giants succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of minnows Ruvu Shooting in their season opening league match last month.

Their traditional foes, Simba, on the other hand top the league with 12 points from four outings.

Police Tanzania are currently under the stewardship of former Lipuli FC coach Selemani Matola.

On March 16, Lipuli, then under Matola, stunned Yanga 1-0 in a league match.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Zahera predicted a tough match but remained optimistic that his team was ready to deliver positive results.

“Police are a strong team and have a good coach, but we are ready for the challenge,” he said.

For his part, Matola said his players will be all out for a win in today’s game.