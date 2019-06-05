Standard Chartered awards final winners of ‘Deposit’ campaign

The campaign has been running for eight weeks and that it was geared towards rewarding the Bank’s individual clients by doubling their deposits.

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania Limited on Tuesday announced final winners of the ‘Double Your Deposit’ Campaign which is aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and the culture of savings through its recently launched Digital Bank on Mobile.

This was the last raffle draw after a series of three past raffle draw events. The ‘Double Your Deposit’ campaign that began which began in March, ended on May 31, 2019, has awarded a total of 20 lucky winners.

Speaking at the last raffle the Bank’s Corporate Affairs manager, Brand and Marketing, Mariam Sezinga, said that the campaign has been running for eight weeks and that it was geared towards rewarding the Bank’s individual clients by doubling their deposits.

She added that the campaign also incorporated additional monetary prizes to enable more clients benefit from the campaign.

In the last raffle Geofrey Roderick Seme emerged as the overall winner seeing him double the amount that he has deposited through the SC Mobile Tanzania App.

The other four winners were Lilian Zeramula , Julius Theodore Moshiro, Edgar Mwombeki Kiiza and Franscisca Gerwin Faya.

Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Mariam Sezinga said that the campaign has provided Tanzanians with the opportunity to enhance the culture of savings through the Bank’s recently launched Digital Bank on Mobile.

“I am happy to inform you that our Digital Bank on Mobile and the ‘Double Your Deposit’ campaign has been well received in the market and we have been opening more than double the number of accounts that we would otherwise open through our normal branch channels thereby enhancing Financial inclusion which is one our main goals of introducing the Digital Bank on Mobile, she said.