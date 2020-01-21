By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has said on Tuesday, January 21, 318,950 mobile phone subscribers who registered their lines before the start of the exercise should start the process afresh.

Speaking to The Citizen, TCRA communication manager Mr Fredrick Ntobi said since it is imperative for subscribers to register their lines biometrically those who have initially registered by using NIN national IDs must do so.

Speaking in an interview with one of the local newspapers, TCRA managing director Mr James Kilaba said the authority will continue to remind subscribers of the importance of registering their SIM cards biometrically through SMS even if their lines are blocked.