TCRA suspends, slaps fines on online televisions

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Content Committee has slapped a Sh5 million fine apiece on Millard Ayo and Watetezi Online television for failure to publish their policies and user guidelines.

The Committee also suspended Kwanza Tv for six months for publishing what was deemed false and misleading information, as well as failure to publish its policy and user guidelines.

The regulator announced the fines and suspension yesterday via the committee’s vice chairman, Mr Joseph Mapunda, during a press briefing. “Millard Ayo and Watetezi Online televisions will pay Sh5 million fine each, while Kwanza Tv has been suspended for six months with effect from today,” he told journalists.

According to him, Kwanza Tv was found guilty of posting a video clip on its facebook page with the headline “Dr Gwajima has been involved in an accident”.

He explained that the person’s first name was not indicated anywhere without considering that there was a prominent person with the same name (Dr Josephat Gwajima), something that caused panic in the community.

“Kwanza Tv officials appeared before the committee and we were satisfied beyond doubt that the offence was committed intentionally,” he said.

Advertisement