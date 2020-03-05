TCRA to recognise ICT providers through awards

TCRA director general James Kilaba said in a meeting with journalists that the aim was to improving the digital economy where creativity and innovation in ICT becomes one of the major contributors to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has today March 5, 2020 said that is set to identify, recognise and reward ICT service providers in a bid to improve digital economy through creativity and innovation.

The new venture dubbed: 'ICT awards 2020' which was launched in January , will recognize and reward the regulator's service providers who had demonstrated an outstanding performance in the promotion of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and digital economy as well as contributing to the growth of the ICT industry in Tanzania.

The process will take at least five selection steps including: submission of forms (deadline 15 March, 2020), nomination phase (from 16 to 31 March), public online voting and selection phase (1 to 30 April,2020) and Award Ceremony on 15 May, 2020.

"The more the innovation and creativity in ICT and its utilization, the more it contributes to the country's digital economy. The growth of a country's economy leads to improved quality life as the results of transactions of economic activities," he said.

Mr Kilaba also said that the competition seeks to serve an exceptional purpose.

"The assessment and selection process of winners is strategically designed to give the public an inclusive opportunity to assess their service providers," he said.

He said the TCRA will keep the awards competitiveness and also provide high-class platform for stakeholders to get feedback from their customers about the services and their impact to the society.

"It is the responsibility of TCRA licensees to demonstrate their performance and contributions related to the use of ICT to enable consumers to transform their lives through digital economy," he said.

While presenting the entire planed process, TCRA director of ICT applications and services, Ms Connie Francis said the awards aimed to solicit advancement of professionalism in the overall ICT industry in the country, appreciation to customers, quality of regulated goods and services and consumer satisfaction by from its licensees who are mandatorily required to participate in the competition.

"We aim to enhance the welfare of Tanzanians through effective regulations that promote innovation and ensure universal access to secure, quality and affordable communication service," she said.