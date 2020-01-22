TCU deregisters nine varsities over quality

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) announced yesterday that it has deregistered nine higher learning institutions as it intensifies efforts to align the country’s higher education with the national, regional and international standards.

The institutions that suffered the TCU’s latest axe include the Josiah Kibira University College (JOKUCo), Mount Meru University (MMU), International Medical and Technological University (IMTU) and University of Bagamoyo (BoM).

The university education oversight body also revoked the registration of five other higher learning institutions following a request from their owners. The institutions are Archbishop James University College (Songea), Cardinal Rugambwa Memorial University College (Bukoba), Teofilo Kisanji University, Dar es Salaam Centre, St John’s University of Tanzania St. Mark’s Centre and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology – Arusha Centre.

According to the TCU’s executive director, Prof Charles Kihampa, the deregistered institutions failed to work on the fundamental irregularities in their teaching system noted during a special inspection the oversight body carried out between October 2016 and January 2017 to all 64 higher learning institutions in the country.

During the audit, several discrepancies affecting the quality of education were noted.

