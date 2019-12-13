TRC spends Sh2.1tril on SGR, plans Arusha-Musoma route

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has so far disbursed Sh2.1 trillion out Sh4.4 trillion for the construction of Dar es Salaam-Morogoro-Dodoma- Singida Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) director general Mr Masanja Kadogosa said yesterday at a media briefing on the achievements they have recorded in the past four years of President John Magufuli leadership.

He said Sh1.1 trillion already has been released for Dar es Salaam-Morogoro through internal sources income while Sh1 trillion for Dodoma-Maktopola in Singinda.

“We expect by April next year, the first section of the SGR project from Dar-Moro will have been finalized because we have reached 72 per cent while we have reached over 22 per cent in the Dodoma-Singida section.

He said most of the ground works for the multi-bilion project such as electrifications, calavating, earthwork and bridge have been completed by almost over 80 per cent.

Mr Kadogosa said so far they have been using internal sources of income to finance the project.“ This is a great achievement for the country and it gives us as a nation confidence that we can,” he said.

