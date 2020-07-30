Tanapa announces new tariffs for permits at National Parks

Tanapa has reduced tariffs for canopy walkway in Lake Manyara National Park from $60 to $20 for foreigners and from Sh15000 to Sh10,000 for East African Community residents.

By Emmanuel Mtengwa @ChikMTENGWA mmtengwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) has announced new tarrifs for the 2020/2021 financial year.

A statement issued on Thursday July 30, by Tanapa says the new tariffs will take effect from August 1 until June 30 2021.

The affected areas include multiple entry permit, new National Parks and reduction of fees in Canopy walkway.

In a multiple entries, the statement says that, a day-trip permit will valid for twelve daylight hours and allows multiple entries within such validity period and a sleep-over permit which is valid for twenty-four hours and allows multiple entries within the period of validity.

A 12-hour permit expires at 6:00 pm on the day a visitor enters irrespective of the time when the permit was issued while for 24-hours permit to expire after 24 hours from the time a permit issued.

Tanapa has also issued fees for new national parks which include Nyerere, Burigi-Chato, Ibanda-Kyerwa, Kigosi, Ugalla River, and Rumanyika-Karagwe.

Tanapa has reduced tariffs for canopy walkway in Lake Manyara National Park from $60 to $20 for foreigners and from Sh15000 to Sh10,000 for East African Community residents.