Tanapa receives Sh150 million donation to fight Kilimanjaro fire

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has on Friday received a donation of Sh150 million from the Chinese embassy to buy the necessary equipment to deal with the fire that broke out on October 11.

According to Tanapa Zonal Senior Commissioner, Herman Batiho fire on the Mandara and Horombo routes has so far been controlled by up to 90 to 95 per cent.

Handing over the check, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke said the money was provided by the Chinese embassy and Chinese contractors in Tanzania.

She said in line with the relationship between the two countries, China recognizes the efforts of Tanzanian government in safeguarding protected areas.

"We have seen it essential to join hands with Tanzania in tackling this sudden challenge. We know there are people out there who are busy putting out the fire and that there are equipment they may need to help speed up the exercise, this is why we have come on board with this donation, ”said Wang Ke.

Receiving the donation, Commissioner Batiho said it was timely because the process to contain the fire was still ongoing.

He explained that despite the fire being under control, there was still a need to assist a team of over 300 people who were carrying out the task of extinguishing the fire.

He said the work was being carried out with great care as detailed investigations continued to determine the exact source of the fire but so far it appears to have been caused by human activities.

“Investigations are ongoing and answers will help us even prevent it from happening in future. This support is going to help find necessary equipment that can also be used in future," he said.

Mr Batiho also said that the tragedy has not affected tourism activities on the mountain and invited those who would like to tour the tallest mountain in Africa to do so because everything was well.