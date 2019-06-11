The government seeks to collect up to Sh200 billion from the exercise

By Samuel Kamndaya @TindwaSamuel stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Land rent defaulters turned up in large numbers on Tuesday at the Kambarage Hall at the Treasury Building here as they heed a call for a candid discussion with officials from the Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development ministry.

By 09:30 in the morning on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the meeting hall, which accommodates up to 300 people, was full and many more people were still coming in, ready for the meeting.

The meeting follows a recent notice by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi.

Last week, Mr Lukuvi summoned heads of 207 public and private institutions and companies as well as owners of industrial and commercial plots with accumulated land rents arrears to the meeting so they could submit land ownership documents and evidence of all fee payments.

Mr Lukuvi told The Citizen last week that the government seeks to collect up to Sh200 billion from the exercise.