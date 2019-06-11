Tanzania: ‘Land rent defaulters’ heed minister’s meeting call in Sh200 billion unpaid fees
Tuesday June 11 2019
Dodoma. Land rent defaulters turned up in large numbers on Tuesday at the Kambarage Hall at the Treasury Building here as they heed a call for a candid discussion with officials from the Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development ministry.
By 09:30 in the morning on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the meeting hall, which accommodates up to 300 people, was full and many more people were still coming in, ready for the meeting.
The meeting follows a recent notice by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi.
Last week, Mr Lukuvi summoned heads of 207 public and private institutions and companies as well as owners of industrial and commercial plots with accumulated land rents arrears to the meeting so they could submit land ownership documents and evidence of all fee payments.
Mr Lukuvi told The Citizen last week that the government seeks to collect up to Sh200 billion from the exercise.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Ms Dorothy Mwanyika, said in a statement last week that the government would take legal measures, including revoking land ownership, against those who would fail to attend the meeting.