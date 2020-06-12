Tanzania, Kenya among the top 10 economies in Africa

Kenya and Tanzania have been ranked among Africa's top 10 economies in a list reflecting 2019 performance published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the data, Kenya is ranked 6th with Tanzania placing in the 10th position.

The two East African nations have seen their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) climb from earlier rankings, with Kenya's GDP now standing at $99 billion, climbing up from $88.27 billion.

Tanzania's GDP stands at $62 billion, rising from $56.66 billion in the previous ranking.

According to IMF, Nigeria maintains its top spot as Africa's biggest economy with a GDP worth $450 billion, while South Africa remains second with a $360 billion GDP.

Other top 10 countries in Africa by GDP include Egypt $300 billion, Algeria $170 billion, Morocco $120 billion, Angola $92 billion, Ethiopia $91 billion and Ghana $67 billion.