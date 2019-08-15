Tanzania, South Africa on plans to boost tourism via Tazara

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and South Africa have embarked on a plan to transform the tourism sectorboth countries after their Heads of States on Thursday, August 15, 2019 held talks at Statehouse in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Tanzania for a State visit ahead of the 39th Summit of the Heads of States and Government of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

In a live televised speech via State-owned broadcaster (TBC), Tanzania's President John Magufuli said that through the plan, the country would be able to increase the number of tourists from various countries on the globe via South Africa through Tazara railway.

He said South Africa receives 10 million tourists per year compared to Tanzania which receives only 1 million tourists per year.

"South Africa and Tanzania enjoy the long-standing partnership initiated by our founders of the nations" said President Magufuli.

The two Heads of State, among other issues, discussed mechanisms to strengthen economic relations through trade and investment.

According to him, the trade activities between the countries have increased from $1.11 billion in 2017 to $1.18 billion in 2018.

"In 2018 Tanzania exported food products worth $743.02 million (70 percent of all exported goods) to South Africa, and we imported goods worth $437.2 million from SA in the same year” said the Head of State.

He also revealed that South African companies have established investments worth $803.15 million in Tanzania.

He noted that there were still investment opportunities in the sectors of pharmaceutical, mining and industry.

Referring to the Security and Defense sector, President Magufuli appealed to the government of South Africa to organize a joint training programme aimed at building capacities of the countries' security forces.

For his part, South Africa's President Ramaphosa who has been accompanied by his wife and a delegation of business community reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening socioeconomic, political and diplomatic relations with Tanzania.

"I also invite Tanzania's business community to visit and explore investment opportunities in South Africa,” said Mr Ramaphosa.

He added that the South African government was dedicated to implementing the African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) agendas related to the multilateral issues pertaining to socioeconomic, security and diplomatic relations.