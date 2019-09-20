At least 1,200 tonnes of maize have been dispatched to Zimbabwe from Tanzania being part of 17,000 tonnes agreed in the recent deal, with the two countries continue discussing on the possibility to increase tonnage to 100,000 tonnes.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has dispatched 1,200 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe out of 17,000 tonnes agreed in the deal between the two countries.

However, officials from the two governments are discussing on the possibility to promised 83,000 tonnes of the merchandise in order to make the total amount 100,000 tonnes.

Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga told a press conference on Friday, September 20, 2019, that the new development comes following agreement made between Tanzanian President John Magufuli and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“They initially required 800,000 tonnes something we couldn’t assure. Debate has been tense as Zimbabwean officials wants the produce at the price similar to that of 17,000 tonnes which should increase due to hiked prices from farmers,” he said.

He said the first train carrying 1,200 tonnes of maize has been dispatched to Zimbabwe and that the process to transport the remaining was underway as discussions for the increase would continue.

“A team of government officers was also discussing with Zimbabwean officials over strengthening cooperation in the area of agriculture after Tanzania has managed to improve rice production recording 40 tonnes per hector,” he said, noting that cooperation will also be extended to avocado production.

Advertisement

Minister Hasunga said the country’s food sufficiency assessment unveiled to be 119 per cent, noting that only 44 councils had a slight food shortage.