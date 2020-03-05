Dar es Salaam. The Immigration Department in partnership with Airtel Tanzania has today launched a payment service whereby Tanzanians can now pay for passport fee using Airtel Money services.

The launch of the service is part of Airtel and government institutions commitment to pay for various services through online payment system, which is secure, fast and convenience.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam after launching the payment system, Immigration Department Head of ICT Mohammed Bakari said that the partnership with Airtel to pay for passport fee through Airtel Money is very simple and fast and that the applicant can pay for the fee anywhere.

‘As you are aware, the application of passport is now online. This has made it easier as Tanzanians can apply for passport anywhere without visiting and Immigration offices. All what is needed is just to visit our website, make application and pay online. For that reason, today marks another important day as Airtel has made easier to pay for passport online,’ Mr Bakar said.

The government has put in place a special way of payment and has forced all the institutions to make payments through GePG.

The GePG system has made payment easier and also has come with so many advantages which include making it simple to keep records, reduce loss of government money, do away with corrupt cases as well as increasing government earnings.

‘I take this opportunity to appreciate for partnering with us to enable Tanzanians to make their passport payments using Airtel Money. I call upon Tanzanians to use Airtel Money in making their payments as it is very secure and easy to use,’ Mr Bakar added.

Airtel Tanzania Director of Airtel Money Isaack Nchunda said supporting the government has been one of their main key agenda.

“We understand the importance of making sure that all payment involving government institutions should be made through GePG. We will continue partnering with the government institutions and in using GePG in making payments’, Nchunda said.

Nchunda urged Tanzanians to continue using Airtel digital services as they are unique and friendly.