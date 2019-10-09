The Citizen News Tanzania Police give opposition party rare nod to open branch Wednesday October 9 2019 CUF Chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba. Photo |File By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comTabora. In a rare occurrence during recent times, Police in Tabora have accepted a plea by opposition party Civic United Front (CUF) to open a new branch.The police have however issued the party with strict rules, telling it (CUF) to avoid funfair during the branch opening exercise.The Tabora Officer Commanding District (OCD) George Bagyemu had written to CUF’s hierarchy in the area, blocking the opening of the branch which was scheduled for October 10.The gathering is part of CUF Chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba’s ongoing national tour to sensitize members to register as voters towards the upcoming local government elections and the 2020 General Elections.According to Prof Lipumba, the go-ahead was given after consultations with the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Barnabas Mwakalukwa, who granted permission for them to hold the meetings without the usual funfair.“Do not conduct an illegal assembly and should you be tempted into doing so you will have to face my officers who will deal with you accordingly,” said Mwakalukwa. Also Read South Asia region Al-Qaeda chief killed in Afghanistan: officials Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant Mozambique says army killed 9 jihadists in restive north Zuma's son claims he is victim of South African political 'storm' Advertisement Prof Lipumba met the Tabora RPC after consultations with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Simon Siro.Conducting political rallies remain illegal in Tanzania except on special occasions when Members of Parliament address gatherings in their respective constituencies. They are however expected to have a nod from the Police Force. In the headlines Former BOT governor Beno Ndulu's take on digital technology Tanzania, alongside the rest of the world, is slowly but surely immersing itself in the digital Ethiopian Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Dakar, Senegal An Ethiopian Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Dakar with one of its engines on fire, Revisiting Nyerere’s unique social, economic legacy Government now rules out Sh18bn pay to cashews cooperatives Tanzania ranked ninth in Africa’s billionaire list, says report Zuma's son claims he is victim of South African political 'storm' Iran women to be allowed into football stadium