Tanzania Police give opposition party rare nod to open branch

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tabora. In a rare occurrence during recent times, Police in Tabora have accepted a plea by opposition party Civic United Front (CUF) to open a new branch.

The police have however issued the party with strict rules, telling it (CUF) to avoid funfair during the branch opening exercise.

The Tabora Officer Commanding District (OCD) George Bagyemu had written to CUF’s hierarchy in the area, blocking the opening of the branch which was scheduled for October 10.

The gathering is part of CUF Chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba’s ongoing national tour to sensitize members to register as voters towards the upcoming local government elections and the 2020 General Elections.

According to Prof Lipumba, the go-ahead was given after consultations with the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Barnabas Mwakalukwa, who granted permission for them to hold the meetings without the usual funfair.

“Do not conduct an illegal assembly and should you be tempted into doing so you will have to face my officers who will deal with you accordingly,” said Mwakalukwa.

Prof Lipumba met the Tabora RPC after consultations with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Simon Siro.