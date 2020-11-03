By Rosemary Mirondo

The Tanzania Election Watch Panel of Eminent Persons that monitored the General Elections has strongly condemned the systematic arrest of opposition leaders following the conclusion of elections.

In a statement signed by co-chair Prof Frederick Ssempebwa, the panel called on the international community to join in reminding the Tanzanian government of its obligation under national and international law to uphold fundamental freedom and rights provided under national laws

“Remind Tanzania authorities that peaceful public demonstrations are indeed an effort to exercise the right to peaceful assembly as provided under article 20 of the constitution of Tanzania,” he said.

He said the Panel is appalled by the arrest and later release of Chadema’s Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu designed to suppress the peaceful expression of grievances arising from the outcome of the elections.

The panel calls on the Tanzania government to immediately release other opposition leaders being held for unspecified reasons that include Freeman Mbowe, Godbless Lema, Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Boniface Jacob and Salome Makamba.

According to him, the panel is concerned by emerging information that the government intends to press non bailable charges of terrorism against the leaders as reported during the press conference held by the Dar es Salaam Zonal police Commander SACP Lazaro Mambosasa November 2.

The panel therefore urged the Tanzanian authorities to purse amicable means of restoring disputes arising from the election and refrain from police or other forms of harassment in violation of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

“It is the position of Tanzania elections watch that the elections were marred with widespread irregularities in both mainland and Zanzibar and failed to meet the free and credible test as outlined in both the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections

and the African Charter on democracy, elections and governance,” he said.

The panel reiterates that peaceful protest is a universally accepted right as is peaceful assembly and freedom of expression guaranteed under article 21 and 19 respectfully of the International Convention on civil and political rights (ICCPR) to which Tanzania is a signatory.

The same is provided for under Article 11 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and the recent assault on the opposition leaders marks a clear violation of the standards and norms set out on the universally accepted norms and standards.