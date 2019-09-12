Tanzania government receives Sh26.6 billion grant from Germany

Part of the funds will be used for improving the health sector’s information system, maternal health, family planning, health insurance services and good governance.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government of Tanzania has today received a grant amounting to Sh26.6 billion from the Germany government for transforming the health sector.

The signing of the grant agreement was held in Dodoma whereby the health ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Zainabu Chaula signed the agreement on behalf of the government of Tanzania.

The Germany side was represented by German International Cooperation (GIZ) – Tanzania country Director, Dr Mike Falke.

Speaking shortly after signing the three- year agreement, the Permanent Secretary highlighted that, among other expenditures, the funds will be used for construction of health centres and regional and district hospitals in efforts to enhance the delivery of healthcare services.

“Tanzania and Germany enjoy the long-term partnership that started in 1961, since 2003, we have signed a total of five development agreements aimed at improving the health sector at all levels,” said Dr Chaula.

She further asserted that some of the funds will also be used for improving the sector’s information system, maternal health, family planning, health insurance services and good governance.

“More than 470 health centres including dispensaries and hospitals across the country have been rehabilitated through the partnership,” added the PS.