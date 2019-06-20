Foreign affairs ministry says it summoned US acting ambassador over Wednesday’s terror alert it termed inappropriate

By By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of foreign affairs has warned the US embassy in Dar es Salaam to desist from issuing alarming alerts without following the correct procedures.

A statement issued today evening, June 20, 2019, said the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Faraji Kasidi Mnyepe, held consultations with a representative of the embassador, Ms Janine Young, over the alert.

According to the statement, the diplomat was summoned to explain the alert which claimed there was information on a possible terror attack on hotels in parts of the city.

On June 19 this year, through its twitter account, the US embassy in Dar es Salaam issued a security alert, claiming tourists’ hotels frequented by foreign nationals could come under attack.

The US statement named the Masaki area, specifically at hotels and restaurants frequented by tourists and at Slipway Shopping Centre on the Msasani Peninsula.

The government statement said the alert was issued without following the correct procedures, noting that it was targeted at the general public and not the US citizens.

Dr Mnyepe said the alert created panic among members of the public and those who plan to visit Tanzania. “The ministry reminds the US embassy the importance of observing international diplomacy procedures and the country’s laws which are allowed internationally,” read the statement.

The government has assured Tanzanians and members of the international community and foreign nationals in the country and those wishing to visit Tanzania to continue with their normal schedules, saying there is no confirmed security threat in Tanzania. It said defense and security organs are on high alert over any threats.

On June 19, 2019, Tanzania Police allayed fears over the security alert, saying they are aware of the reports and were monitoring the situation.

According to Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro, this was news like just any other news, which might be true or false, but they were not taking anything for granted.

He added that the intelligence service had received the information since Tuesday. Home affairs minister Kangi Lugola has also assured the public that there was no cause for worry as the country was safe.