Tanzania plans bulk procurement of pesticides

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania government is planning to introduce bulk procurement system for pesticides to avoid delays and fake farm inputs.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Mr Omary Mgumba told the National Assembly on Wednesday September 11, 2019 that the system may start in the 2020/21 season.

"We are currently finalising the processes but next season it will be used to procure the pesticides," said Mr Mgumba.

Mr Mgumba was responding to a question asked by Mr Salum Rehani (Uzini-CCM) who wanted to know when the government would start bulk procurement for the pesticides.

Mr Rehani also wanted the government to introduce alternative chemicals for cashew instead of sulphur.

Mr Mgumba said new pesticides like triafimenol, hexaconazole and tubaconazole would be introduced next season but sulphur will also continue being in use.