By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

TRA Commissioner, Edwin Mhede said in a statement that the decision follows the completion and application of the referred system in phases 1 and II to such products that included cigarettes, wines, spirits, beer and all kinds of alcoholic beverages on January 15, 2019 and followed by sweetened flavored water and other non alcoholic

beverages, like energy and malt drinks and soda on August 1, last year respectively.

“Against the above background and cognizant to the spirit of the need to effectively implement the mandate provided for in section 5(1)(a) of Tanzania Revenue Authority Act CAP339 R.E2019 all respective stakeholders and the public are required to take note of the specified products as mentioned,” he said.

He said that the products, whether manufactured locally or imported into the

country, will, from November 1 this year, be affixed with ETS in accordance with the regulations.

However, he noted that since the products were not affixed with tax stamps prior to the introduction of ETS, therefore such products which are still at the manufacturers’ or importers’ warehouses and in the markets be granted a grace period of up to three months from November 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020 to either be traded or phased out.