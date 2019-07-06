By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@nationmedia.tz.co

Dar es Salaam. The first phase of the Standard Gauge Railway between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro is set to kick start operations in December 2019, the Citizen has learnt.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam at the first trials ceremony, the minister for works, transport and communications Mr Isack Kamwele said the procurement process for the wagons and the locomotive engines has been completed

According to him, procurement of 1430 cargo wagons, 20 locomotives, 60 passengers locos and 5 sets multiple train has begun.

"We have already set some funds to purchase the engines and we expect by this December the maiden operation of SGR from Dar es Salaam- Morogoro to start,” he said.

Mr Kamwele directed Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) executive director to ensure some local sub contractors were paid on time to speed up the construction process and avoid corruption within SGR project.

"The contractor of SGR project is so far doing a good job, unfortunately, I have been received some complaints from sub contractors that the contractor was delaying to pay them," he said.

He stressed that the government has released funds for the construction of the project, therefore, it does not expect to hear negative news.

"Once local contractors do their work they should be paid accordingly and on time because if they are not paid on time it could delay the SGR project."

According to sources within the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) construction of Dar es Salaam-Morogoro has so far reached 56 per cent while Dodoma via Maktopola is at 12 per cent.