By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is joining a number of African countries to seek help from Madagascar in an effort to cure Covid-19 patients.

President John Magufuli said on Sunday, 03 May 2020 that he had been in talks with the Madagascan government for the latter to avail its Covid-19 medicine to Tanzania.

“I have been in talks with Madagascar. They say they have discovered the medicine for Covid-19. We will send a plane to bring the medicine to Tanzania so that Tanzanians can benefit from it,” he said.

He said the government was working around the clock in an effort to defeat the Covid-19 scourge.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has recommended an organic concoction to cure Covid-19 patients.

He claims that the concoction named Covid Organics (CVO) – a form of herbal tea – is curing Covid-19 patients.

Taking to Twitter, Rajoelina asked people to believe in the country’s ability. He said all profits accrued through the sale of concoction will be diverted to the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (MIAR).

''All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness has been provided in reducing and elimination of symptoms from Covid-19 patients in Madagascar,'' Africanews a multilingual news media service quoted the president as saying.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement has warned against any self-medication and said that it has not recommended any medicine as a cure for the Covid-19.

Madagascar has 128 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, with no deaths, and 82 recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to information from the Presidency of the Republic of Madagascar, three African countries Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Guinea Bissau, have enquired details about the CVO.

Senegal President Macky Sall has ordered the remedy after contacting his Madagascar counterpart, according to Senegalese local media.