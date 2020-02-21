Kagera Region bordering Rwanda and Uganda had complained that the people in the region were subjected to serious scrutiny before they were issued with the national IDs.

By Agencies

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday February 20 directed immigration authorities to undertake serious vetting of citizens in border regions applying for national identification cards.

"Since there were foreigners from neighboring countries residing in border regions it is very easy for them (the foreigners) to be issued with national IDs," said Majaliwa. A statement by the Prime Minister's Office said Majaliwa made the directive shortly after Members of Parliament in Kagera Region bordering Rwanda and Uganda had complained that the people in the region were subjected to serious scrutiny before they were issued with the national IDs.