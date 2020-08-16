By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A local contractor involved in power connection projects in Arusha region has been shown the door for alleged work delay.

Energy minister Medard Kalemani directed that the firm Nipo Group should immediately be stopped from continuing with rural energy projects.

The company is accused of delaying the completion of the electrification projects under the Rural Energy Agency (Rea) in various parts of the region.

Information, availed to Dr Kalemani during his impromptu visit to Arusha, some 62 villages are yet to be connected with power.

The company had been contracted to connect electricity to 121 villages in the region but so far it has managed to connect only 59.

Dr Kalemani gave the order at the weekend during his inspection tour of Lendikinya village in Monduli district.

"By Tuesday (tommorrow), the contract should be nullified and the task given to another contractor,” the visibly disturbed minister ordered.

He said Nipo Group Limited was given the task in 2018 and was expected to complete and hand over on June 30th this year.

When contacted through a phone over the issue, an official of the company, declined to respond to the allegations leveled against it.

"Since the order was given by the minister, it would not be proper to argue with him. I suggest you contact Rea on this,” he said.

He said on condition of anonymity that he was aware of the directive given by Dr Kalemani during the minister's visit to Arusha at the weekend.

The minister reportedly ordered the arrest of one of the company’s executives to assist the authorities as to why the project completion was behind schedule.

According to the minister, the Dodoma-based Nipo Group had been paid 'lots of money' under the contract to connect power to the villages.

However, the actual amount under the contract was neither revealed nor were Rea officials available to give more details on the deal.

Whoever is given the project will have only one month to complete it, considering that Dr Kalemani further ordered that the project should be completed by September this year.