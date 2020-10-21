The Kilimanjaro fire is almost out, says Tanapa

This is after concerted efforts by firefighters and volunteers which by Saturday had managed to put out the by 98 per cent.

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has on Wednesday October 21, said that the fire that broke out on Mt Kilimanjaro some 10 days ago is almost extinguished.

This is after concerted efforts by firefighters and volunteers which by Saturday had managed to put out the by 98 per cent.

The raging flames that broke out again on Friday had by then destroyed some 95 Sq Km of mountain vegetation on Africa’s highest peak.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tanapa’s public relations manager, Paschal Shelutete told confirmed that the fire was almost out, “I cannot give you all the details because as we speak now there is a plane patrolling the area to gather the state of the fire,” he said.