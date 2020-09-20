Speaking during an event, Dr Chaula highlighted that communication services have been essential in all sector development, adding that it has contributed to the country’s attainment of the lower-middle-income status.

By Gabriel Michael

This week, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, Dr Zainab Chaula, highlighted the important role that Information Communication Technology (ICT) can play in helping to facilitate further socio-economic growth across Tanzania.

Speaking during an event, Dr Chaula highlighted that communication services have been essential in all sector development, adding that it has contributed to the country’s attainment of the lower-middle-income status.

Dr Chaula’s comments illustrate the way in which progress in the communications sector – including mobile phone and mobile internet penetration – has become central in helping to facilitate economic and social transformation.

Indeed, since 2016 and the creation of the country’s National Information and Communications Technology Policy, Tanzania has seen a number of stakeholders such as government departments, development partners and mobile telecom providers come together to work closely to meet today’s digital opportunities.

One clear example of this is the work of telecoms operators such as Tigo Tanzania. As well as being among the industry leaders, Tigo has worked hard to become an active partner in Tanzania’s socio-economic development path.

Taking healthcare as one example, Tigo’s birth registration service allows new parents to register the birth of their children, connecting them to vital service delivery from the government.

In recent years, Tigo has also played an active role in community level projects. This includes the donating water boreholes to rural villages, helping to provide communities with clean water.

Elsewhere, Tigo has worked closely with organisations to help teach vital tech skills to girls, helping to equip them with the necessary skills for future jobs and careers.

The news last year that Tigo and Zantel are to merge was further good news for this sector.

By combining their operations and infrastructure, the companies will be well placed to facilitate the next generation of Tanzania’s digital transformation and, in turn, strengthen its position to support further socioeconomic change.