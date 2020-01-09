These are the top 10 schools in Form Four exams 2019

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Kagera Region- based Kemebos has emerged as the best overall school in the Form Four national examinations of 2019 which was released by the Secretary General of the National Examination Council of Tanzania Dr Charles Msonde today January 9, 2020.

According to Dr Msonde, other schools that made it to the top 10 are St Francis Girls School, Mbeya and Feza Boys, Dar es Salaam who were in second and third places respectively.

The fourth position went to another Dar es Salaam based school, Canossa Girls, as Anwarite Girls from Kilimanjaro took the fifth position in what has shown another dominance of girls’ schools and candidates at the national level.

Precious Blood and Marian Boys’ in Arusha and Pwani respectively took the sixth and seventh positions.

Others that completed the top ranking are St Augustine Tagaste from Dar es Salaam, Maua Seminary from Kilimanjaro and Musabe Boys from Mwanza.