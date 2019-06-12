This is how the Sh 33 trillion budget will be shared

By Samuel Kamndaya @TindwaSamuel stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. As the clock ticks towards Budget Day tomorrow, available figures put the government’s revenue and expenditure plan for 2019/20 at approximately Sh33 trillion.

A simple calculation of the total amount that has been approved by Parliament so far shows that the government plans to spend Sh33.03 trillion in the next financial year, with Sh11.71 trillion being set aside for development projects.

The last ministerial budget to be approved by the House was the Ministry of Finance and Planning’s Sh11.94 trillion expenditure plan, which was passed on June 3. It is by far the biggest ministerial budget of 2019/20.

The President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) received the second largest allocation, but at Sh6.208 trillion, it is only about half of the Finance and Planning docket’s budget.

Third on the list is the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication with an allocation of Sh4.96 trillion, followed by the Ministry of Energy with Sh2.142 trillion.

Other ministries in the top ten are Defence and National Service (Sh1.85 trillion); Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training (Sh1.389 trillion); Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children (Sh990.68 billion); Home Affairs (Sh921.2 billion); President’s Office, Good Governance and Public Service (Sh683.544 billion), and Water (Sh634.19 billion).

Other dockets and their approved budgets include the Prime Minister’s Office and National Assembly (Sh273 billion); Agriculture (Sh253.85 billion); Constitutional and Legal Affairs and the Judiciary Fund (Sh181.338 billion); Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation (Sh166.92 billion); Natural Resources and Tourism (Sh120.2 billion) and Industry and Trade (Sh100.38 billion).

Less than Sh100 billion

Five ministries have each been allocated less than Sh100 billion. They are Information, Culture, Arts and Sports (Sh30.879 billion); Vice President’s Office, Union and the Environment (Sh36.921 billion); Minerals (Sh49.46 billion); Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development (Sh62.68 billion) and Fisheries and Livestock Development (Sh64.91 billion).

Presenting the 2019/20 budget framework to MPs in March, Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango pegged the revenue and expenditure plan at Sh33.1 trillion, up from Sh32.476 trillion approved for the current financial year.

The framework – which is in line with the second Five Year Development Plan running from 2016/17 to 2020/21 – will see a substantial sum being spent on four key priority areas that are meant to enable Tanzania meet its development goals.