By Bakari Issa &Tabia Yussuph @TheCitizenTZ news@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Five people including three employees of the mobile phone service provider, Tigo, were on Friday August 2 charged with six counts of conspiracy and money laundering.

The accused are businessmen Mohamed Abdallah, 25, a resident of Kinyerezi Ward and Mosses Kilosa, 29, a resident of Ubungo Kibangu in the city.

The duo allegedly conspired with employees of Tigo—Kokubelwa Karashani, 35, a customer service assistant, Godfrey Magoye, 30, a Tigo agent and Khalfan Milao, 29, a customer service assistant at Tigo.

Senior state attorney, Mr Wankyo Simon told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court that the accused face six counts of conspiracy, money laundering, Tigo Pesa laundering and unauthorized access to the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF) uniforms.

He alleged before the senior resident magistrate’s Mr Augustine Rwizile that between January 2018 and June 2019, the accused fraudulently acquires Sh20.3 million from mobile financial service, Tigo Pesa in Dar es Salaam and Arusha regions without the consent of the Tigo clients who owns the money.

In the third count facing Mr Abdallah, the court heard that on 10 June, 2019, the accused was found in a jacket, pant and a handkerchief, all belonging to TPDF.

He also alleged that between January 2018 and June 2019 at Tigo offices at Mlimani City, Kokubelwa who works at customer service unit interfered with Tigo customer financial systems and provided financial information to co-accused Mohamed Abdallah with the aim of swindling Tigo customers.

A Tigo agent a Kariakoo, Mr Godfrey was alleged to have fraudulently interfered with Tigo clients' financial systems and reporting their clients to Mohamed Abdallah, who is the first defendant in the case.