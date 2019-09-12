By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) on Thursday, September 12, 2019, discharged three survivors of the fuel tanker explosion after their condition were deemed to have improved and out of danger.

The discharged survivors are among the 47 who were transferred to the national hospital from Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital after sustaining burns in the fuel tanker blast that took place in Morogoro on August 10, 2019.

At least 36 out of the survivors died while receiving treatment at the national hospital.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, MNH head of communications department, Mr Aminiel Alighaesha said other eight survivors were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

"One survivor is at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the rest have been admitted at the inpatient Ward, " said Mr Alighaesha.

One of the survivors, Mikidadi Iddi during the press conference thanked the hospital's specialists for their endless efforts to save the lives of the admitted survivors.

"I would like also to thank President John Magufuli for his support by directing the specialists to ensure we were offered high-quality healthcare," he said.