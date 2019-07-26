Tika comes to the aid of Upanga retention home

By Baraka Samson news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) this week paid a courtesy call to the Upanga Children Retention Home in Dar es Salaam as part of the Turkish cooperation and support programs to African countries.

Among other things, the agency provided a television set, decoders, computers, desks, beds and mattresses, plus renovation and painting of the retention home.

According to TIKA’S country director Halil Ibrahim Okur, they have been involved in several projects in other African countries including Tanzania

Mr Okur added that TIKA decided to provide the equipment for the children’s retention home so that the children can benefit and use them for their betterment as they continue with social- cultural and rehabilitation at the retention home.

The Upanga Children Retention home was established in 1962 with the aim of retaining charged children below the age of 18 years old who are in conflict with laws.

The home was established purposely to ensure children are separated from the accused adult detention.

According to the Upanga Retention home Manager Darivs Kalijongo said during the month of June there were several children charged with different criminal offences.

Among the cases, there were three murder, seven armed robbery, six involving theft, three possession of cannabis, three unnatural offences (sodomy), one physical assault and one rape case among others.