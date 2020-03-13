Top Chadema officials arrested by police in Dar es Salaam

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.comn

Dar es Salaam. Some Chadema top officials including the women’s wing chairperson Ms Halima Mdee, who went to Segerea Prison to receive the party’s national chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe have been arrested.

Prison wardens were forced to fire several rounds into the air after hundreds of Chadema supporters flocked the correction facility on where Mr Mbowe has been locked in since March 11, 2020.

Those arrested include Ubungo Mayor Mr Boniface Jacob, Tarime Urban MP Ms Esther Matiko, and the party’s Dar es Salaam secretary general Mr Henry Kileo.

The Chadema supporters were pressing the prison officials to let Mr Mbowe free after his Sh70 million fine was paid.

Mr Mbowe and eight others were convicted to pay a fine amounting to Sh350 million after they were found guilty in seditious and incitement charges by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court.

By 1500Hrs Mr Mbowe was yet to be released from the prison despite the fact that he, through his lawyers had already paid the fine.

