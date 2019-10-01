Trade and Industry minister to fish processing factory owners

By Beldina Nyakeke news@thecitizen.co.tz

Musoma. The minister of Industry and Trade , Innocent Bashungwa has today ordered proprietors of fish processing factories in the Lake Zone whose factories have either stopped operations or working under capacity to report to his office.

Mr Bashunga issued the order today October 1, after inspecting Prime Catch fish factory which is located in Musoma town and has been out of operation for the past five years.

He said it would be ridicule to the 5th phase government’s industrialisation initiative to see the fish factories remain closed yet over the years they have played a great role in the livelihood of the residents of Musoma and Tanzania in general.

He said it is time for the owners of the factories to meet with government authorities to find lasting solutions to the challenges that they have faced in the past to enable them operate profitably.

According to him it is the government’s wish to see every factory operate and that is why they are meeting with the owners to sort out some of the anomalies.