Tucta boss appeals for justice

By Berdina Majinge @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Suspended secretary general of the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) Yahaya Msigwa had appealed for authorities to do justice as they probe allegations facing him.

He told journalists here yesterday that for justice to prevail, the registrar of trade unions must be fully involved in the process of defining the allegations facing him.

Dr Msigwa and his deputy Jones Majura were suspended almost two weeks ago over allegations of misuse of funds and abuse of office. The two are being investigated over misuse of funds and selling a Tucta house in Mafinga, Iringa Region.

Tucta president Tumaini Nyamhokya told The Citizen yesterday that Dr Msigwa has not yet been issued with a letter, detailing the allegations against him.

“We have only issued him with a suspension letter to pave the way for investigations into allegations facing him. He will respond after being issued with a letter that details all the allegations against him,” he said.

He declined to mention some of the issues, saying some were internal matters which he could not disclose.

Dr Msigwa disclosed yesterday that the Mafinga House was sold following decisions reached after four bona-fide Tucta meetings.

“Besides, the house sale proceeds were deposited into the Tucta bank account,” he said.

He said it was a Tucta committee that decided that the money be spent on payment of outstanding arrears for social security benefits of some retired officials as well as salaries for workers and tax among others.

“So in short, I am not aware of the allegations upon which my colleague and I were suspended even as the letter I received shows that I am suspended for not implementing directives from Tucta’s decision-making organs, abuse of office and for not being in cordial working terms with my employees,” he said.

Established in April 2001 under the Trade Unions Act of 1998, Tucta is the national umbrella organization of 13 sector-based trade unions with a total membership of around 650,000 workers as of June 2016.

Its main function is to coordinate and conduct liaison functions for the trade union movement in the country.

The organization promotes workers’ interests through promoting social dialogue and advocacy for decent work in harmonizing labour relation at all levels.