Tundu Lissu’s five promises to southern regions

Making southern regions a natural gas economy hub, allowing farmers to sell at their prefered markets, unveiling truth on the spate of killings and abductions, abolishing petty traders' IDs and protecting welfare of public servants are key issues pledged by Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu in Mtwara.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s presidential candidate Tundu Lissu on Sunday, September 6, 2020 took his election campaigns to Tanzania’s southern regions where he pledged to make Lindi and Mtwara a natural gas economy hub and allow cashew nut farmers to sell their produce at the markets of their choice.



The Chadema led government will also investigate and unveil the truth on the spate of killings and abductions of people in various parts of the country including Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts (Mkiru) in the Coast region.



Mr Lissu who launched party’s election campaigns for the southern zone at the Sabasaba Grounds in Mtwara reiterated to abolish petty traders' IDs and protect the welfare of public servants.



Addressing the rally, Mr Lissu said Chadema’s government would ensure natural gas in Lindi and Mtwara regions is refined and subjected to electricity generation in the regions.

“This is contrary to the current trend where the natural resource is transported to Dar es Salaam. Our position is that residents in resource rich areas should benefit first the blessings because they are the ones who suffer from environmental impacts during implementation of the projects,” he said.



He said transporting natural gas to Dar es Salaam for power generation promotes poverty to the region under the resource curse principles reported in other African countries.



Mr Lissu said if voted, Chadema will allow cashew farmers to sell their crops in the market of their preference such as Mozambique, Comoro and provided they offer higher prices.

“It doesn’t make sense that traders are allowed to access other markets but farmers are restricted. Our government that focuses on freedom, justice and people’s development will allow them to access and sell their produce at any market that offers better prices,” he said.

He pledged investigation into Mkiru killings and abductions of people including politicians, journalists, businessmen as well as ordinary citizens and reveal the truth.

“Chadema will not revenge on past happenings, but we want the truth to be known. Knowing the truth will enable us to bring consensus and prevent similar incidents in the future,” he said.



Mr Lissu who is scheduled to launch campaigns in Unguja and Pemba on Monday reiterated his pledges to abolish charging petty traders Sh20,000 for provision of Identity Cards (IDs) as well as protecting the welfare of public servants.

“IDs are provided for free to workers, students, businessmen through the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA). But, the Sh20,000 annual fee charged by the government will be abolished three months after assuming office,” he said.