Turn environmentally related issues into opportunities says TFCG

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Forest Conservation Group (TFCG) has called upon the public to turn environmentally related issues into economic resources to enable them improve their livelihood across the country.

According to TFCG assistant director Emanuel Lymo conserving the environment through sustainable way boosts the country’s economy.

“The country's economy is growing at a considerable rate therefore the environment should be well conserved,” he said.

He noted that stakeholders should advocate for environment conservation because without that the country is bound to lose.

He made the remarks at training for journalist on Coforest project which aims at increasing awareness among journalists on how women, youth and gender related issues are important in environmental conservation.

TFCG communications officer Ms Bettie Luwuge said natural forests play a vital role in sustainable, climate change mitigation unfortunately 1.3 percent of natural forest cover is lost every year due to deforestation that is mainly driven by demand for agricultural land.

Advertisement

The project is designed to contribute to Tanzania's development vision by supporting domestic value chains in forests products including sustainable charcoal and timber.