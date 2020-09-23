UDSM research publications now easily accessible electronically

By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam. In ensuring academic publications are more easily accessible to the general public, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has launched a system that enables academics to deposit and share their research widely.

Unveiled yesterday, the Research Information Management System (RIMS), which is first in the country, will also ensure proper management of research information for operational use and decision making. This is good news for education stakeholders in the country who have been complaining about difficulties in accessing researches conducted by local academics for use in solving societal challenges and making policy proposals.

Speaking during the launch, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof William Anangisye, said the university has strived to mainstream the use of technology to enhance its research performance, visibility and profile.

“We want to become the best research institution in the region by strategically increasing the web presence of research-based activities, outputs, outcome and creating impact to the society,” said Prof Anangisye.

According to him, the system that is under the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor-Research, will facilitate dissemination of research information and publications.

He said that RIMS generates required data about research performance as well as acting as a tool for monitoring researchers’ compliance with research policies and guidelines.

“These efforts are expected to create a better and more conducive environment for academics to conduct research and disseminate results while keeping up with global trends and standards,” Prof Anangisye said.

Speaking to The Citizen shortly after the launch, university’s research grant coordinator Mathew Senga said without such a system, it has been difficult for people to access the publications of the university’s academics.

“This system is going to further improve our research repository. Through the university’s website, one would be able to access all our staff’s research easily because this system increases publicity and citations of staff publication,” he elaborated.

He said that RIMS allows the institution’s grant coordinator to register calls for research proposals for staff to apply.