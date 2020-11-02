US envoy voices concern over detention of opposition leaders

According to the envoy due process under the law should be afforded to all citizens.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The US Ambassador to Tanzania, Donald J. Wright has taken to his Twitter account seeking among other things, the release detained opposition leaders.

According to the envoy due process under the law should be afforded to all citizens.

The reaction from the American envoy comes after it emerged this morning hat opposition leaders from Chadema, Freeman Mbowe – the party’s national chairman, Godless Lema – the party’s Northern Region chairman and Boniface Jacob who serves as the party's central committee were arrested on Sunday night.

Speaking on Monday, November 2, the regional commander of the police force, Lazaro Mambosasa said the opposition leaders are detained on charges of inciting youths to protest.

"We are holding them because they are inciting young people to commit criminal acts. Today they [opposition leaders] planned to use the youth to burn infrastructure and markets,” said Mambosasa.

The police chief also said that several other people are being held in connection with the alleged crimes.

Ambassador Wright’s tweet did not only address the arrest of Chadema frontrunners, he also called for the safety and security of all opposition leaders, further asked for a cessation of targeted arrests, and also called for restoration of telecommunications.

The latter demand comes at the height of breakdown of internet connection (mostly social media) across the country.

In a similar line of sentiments, the High Commission of Canada to Tanzania also issued a statement via its Twitter account calling for constructive dialogue.