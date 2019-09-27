By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. A United States teacher Terri Kersley from Cincinnati, Ohio, who suffered a stroke while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in 2013 has died after a brave fight to recover.

Media reports show Terri Kersley did not recover after falling down the steps at her home in early September and died yesterday at hospital where she had been admitted.

She suffered a head injury, according to her family.

She became a popular name in her locality for her compassion and charity work.

She and a former student of hers came to Tanzania to raise awareness and money about a rare disease that affects digestion.

It was during this trip that she suffered a stroke while climbing Africa’s tallest mountain range.

