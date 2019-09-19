USAID has empowered at least 1300 youths in the last 18 months

USAID says 1300 students across Tanzania have benefited from a special program introduced to empower the youth and that during the same period a total of 720 new and developing businesses have been empowered.

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The USAID Tanzania has revealed that for the past 18 months, a total of 1300 youths countrywide have benefited from a program aimed at empowering the youth.

During the same period, a total of 720 new and improved small businesses owned by the youth were established, said USAID’s Contracting Officer, Ms Joyce Mndambi.

Ms Mndambi was speaking on Thursday, September 19 at the fifth edition of the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) held under the theme, Empowering Youth with Relevant Knowledge and Skills.

Speaking during the event she said the USAID was committed to working with the government in empowering youth across the country.

“Our program focuses on three areas of leadership, strengthening and enhancing life skills and living a healthy life. We understand that there were a number of training going on in the country, but we have introduced this program to ensure the youth are enabled to move forward,” she said

She said the program was working closely with the private sector, the government, academic institutions and the youth.

“We would like to ask the private sector to work in partnership with the government in order to close the employment gap in order to empower the youth and link them with potential markets,” she said