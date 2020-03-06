Ubungo municipality to benefit from new waste management project

Ubungo municipality council has commenced talks with the Center for Science and Environment (CSE) to collaborate in the implementation of the waste management project involving conversion of wastes to organic fertilizer.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ubungo Municipality Council is expected to come up with a project to convert waste products to organic fertilizers.

The municipality is expecting to collaborate with the Center for Science and Environmental (CSE) of India in implementing the project that will see thousands of tones of wastes produced monthly are converted to organic fertilizers.

The municipality environmental management officer, Mr Ezra Guya told journalists in Dar es Salaam that 26,460 tones of wastes were produced by the municipality monthly 60 per cent of which can be used to produce organic fertilizer (composite).

“The municipality has been using 10 per cent of its revenue for transporting wastes to dumpsite, the amount that will significantly be reduced through implementation of the project,” he said.

Mr Guya who was speaking shortly after the council’s environmental committee members had completed meeting a delegation from the Indian firm said organic fertilizer will be used to improving agriculture in the district and beyond.

The CSE deputy programme manager, Dr Sonia Henam said the project will provide waste management solutions and generate income through mobilization of citizens to work in groups in executing various development projects.

“Bylaws and waste management regulations should be made allowing formation of groups of people who will be involved in collection, processing and recycling residues to produce organic fertilizer,” she said.

Environmental health officer from the municipality, Mr Felix Joshua said businessmen at various markets can benefit from the project by selling residues once the project start operation.

A resident of Kimara, Ms Asha Shemtawa commended the project saying it will reduce dispute between vegetable vendor and cleaners of the Morogoro highway.