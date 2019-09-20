Ugandan Asians fear second expulsion as MPs dig into assets mess

By Daily Monitor

A section of Ugandans of Asian origin have expressed fear that the current Parliament probe into the management and status of properties that were left behind in 1972 is likely to result into a second expulsion.

This is because it is “targeting individuals” instead of handling the real problem with expropriated properties.

The members of the Association of Expropriated Properties Owners’ Limited, who are being probed by a select taskforce of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) say it is only President Museveni who can save the image of the country by stopping what they call “rewriting Amin’s history”.

“The way the Cosase is handling this matter based on a whistle blower shows that we the people managing expropriated properties are not safe. We fear that whoever is making allegations against us before Parliament wants to see Asians expelled again even when we are well known as Ugandans,” Mr Mohammad Allibhai, the association chairperson, said.

Mr Allibhai and other members of the association told Daily Monitor yesterday, that Cosase should look at properties that were never repossessed but are in hands of individuals, as per the Expropriated Properties Act, 1982, instead of reverting to government.

“In other words, we say that there are the government officials who have mismanaged the custodian board and those who have influenced the allocation of properties already repossessed, that should be investigated. The President should look into this and guide Parliament,” Mr Minex Karia from Property Services Ltd, one of the companies managing repossessed properties, said.

Mr Allibhai, Ms Kassam Mumtaz the deputy Ugandan Ambassador to Italy; Mr Pradip Karia and Mr Minex Karia (Property Services); Mr Praful Patel, Mr Rajin Taylor and Mr Toshak Patel`(all businessmen) are being probed by Cosase for allegedly forging powers of the attorney and letters of administration to repossess hundreds of properties.

All of them save for Mr Pradip Karia last week appeared before the Cosase, chaired by Ibrahim Kasozi (Makindye East), where they each revealed the number of properties they repossessed and they are currently managing on behalf of owners, who never returned to Uganda.

Mr Allibhai said he was authorised to repossess and manage more than 400 properties; Ms Mumtaz said she has more than 100 properties; Mr Taylor manages more than 15 out of the 50 properties, whereas Property Services manages more than 50 properties.

The Asians who are yet to be summoned back to Parliament for the MPs to interface with them individually to scruitinise the authenticity of the powers of attorney and letters of administration (in case of dead former owners), say Cosase should also probe some of the government departments that have been involved in the management of expropriated properties.

They want Cosase and the President to pick interest in accountability for the rental income from departed properties since 1993 when repossession window ended; the truth about the people whose properties were compensated; the whereabouts of the Shs800m that was in International Credit Bank at the time it was closed in 1993.

Mr Allibhai said Parliament should also investigate whether the government through Bank of Uganda really compensated former owners.

Report on properties

Different official reports that include the Auditor General’s report on the Special Audit into DAPCB put the figure of properties left behind by Asians at 8,965 whereas the report of James Mackoy a technical consultant with DAPCB (1989-1994) in his report estimates between 9,000 and 10,000.