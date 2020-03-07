Ugandan singer Gabriel K releases another album

"Love Ocean is R&B/Soul Artiste Gabriel K’s second album in just under a year. "Love Ocean" is a 17 track album. It is available on all online platforms with effect from March 1st 2020.

By Kampala.

From defying all odds, singing at a childhood age and leaving out his dreams to becoming a fast-rising music sensation and an astute business man in the entertainment industry.

The very passionate Gabriel Kakuru has won the hearts of thousands of fans and music lovers across the continent making him a household name for the effortless delivery of amazing vocal dexterity, lyrics and quality videos that constantly melt the hearts of his listeners across board.

The father of three who doubles up as a successful businessman with interests in Advertising, Travel and Elevators is well known for his amazing performances that grabs attention in moments the audience cannot comprehend, giving them a euphoric feeling that keeps them asking for more.

Complimenting with his amazing drive and passion for music, his soul lifting voice perfectly blended with flexibility and quick transition of incredible notes leaves you stunned every time he grabs the microphone to perform.

When asked about music, he was quoted as saying “I prefer going to the studio to make music than go to the golf club”.

Ever since Gabriel picked up music as a passion, after he had left the defunct WBS Television, CTV and KFM where he had worked for over 15 years, his vocal ability to perform has been continually far beyond reproach and you will always want to see him sing again and again. he puts so much passion in his music and it’s clearly shown through his music all the time and it is by no surprise that he remains number 1 on reverberation R’n’B Charts.

The multi-faceted artist has worked on his album “done waiting” extensively with award winning singer/song writer, Esther Nabaasa who teamed up with Michael Fingaz another renown producer with a knack for making hit songs in creating his song titled “Done Waiting”. A reggae remix of “done waiting” was also done by the very brilliant Big Nash of Big Nash Muzik records.

Gabriel also collaborated greatly with renowned producers and song writers on his album which consists Yese Oman Rafiki (Abeela Omu, Wine Glass), Ray Signature/Sir Dan Magic (Nguwulila), Ray Signature/DKing (What is Love), TheWeezy (“You and I alone” and Ndoto “if i can’t live without you”) and the Duo of Michael Fingaz/Esther Naabasa who returned with another two special songs “Special Woman” and “We just want love”.

Off the stage and music, Gabriel is an unbelievably reserved but amazing family man who loves to be with his son and 2 daughters.

He also finds time for an evening jog. Gabriel is a motivating force and is definitely bringing the heat and without an iota of doubt, he has shown us that he has come to stay. With his new album “Done Waiting” now available on all digital platforms worldwide, he is definitely ready to show the world he is bringing something fresh to the industry.

Now with a large fan base of hundreds of thousands of followers, Gabriel now motivates young fans from across the continent to feel comfortable pursuing their dreams and striving to become the best version of them.