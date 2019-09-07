Uncertainty clouds Dar patient

By Lilian Ndilwa @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Medical experts at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH-Mloganzila) are yet to decide whether or not Hamadi Awadhi (28) - whose life depends on an oxygen concentrator - will be flown out of the country for advanced treatment abroad.

Reports indicate that Mr Awadhi is battling a condition known as Shrinking Lung Syndrome (SLS), which is characterized by difficult breathing.

Mr Awadh was hopeful that getting treatment in India would mean an end to his medical condition that saw him admitted for over a year at national health facility.

However, the MNH’s director of surgical services, Dr Julieth Magandi, told The Citizen yesterday that Mr Awadhi ought to be reporting at the hospital regularly and meet lung specialists, but he did not do so since he was discharged in June, this year.

She said Mr Awadhi was discharged because it was risky to keep him in the hospital where he would end up suffering from hospital-acquired infections.

“He is supposed to keep reporting after every 14 days,’’ said Dr Magandi.

Dr Magandi added: “I called a panel of five lung specialists from MNH and Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) today (yesterday) to discuss Awadhi’s medical condition and we have all decided that his fate will be known once he reports at the hospital and be evaluated by the entire panel.”

However, Mr Awadhi said: “I can’t report at the hospital as doctors want because of transportation difficulties. I have to carry my oxygen concentrator, which I depend for breathing every time. I need an ambulance, but we can’t afford the service now.”