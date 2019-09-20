Unicef to organize a dialogue on country’s education system

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Unicef has pledged to partner with the ministry of Education, Science and Technology to organise a national forum on Education improvement.

This was revealed by the Education minister Professor Joyce Ndalichako, when she was speaking during the fifth edition of Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) on Education themed, "Empowering Youth with Relevant Knowledge and Skills'. The forum was held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

“I am delighted to announce that UNICEF has shown an interest to organize another Forum on education improvement in the country, “said Prof Ndalichako.