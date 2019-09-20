Unicef to organize a dialogue on country’s education system
Dar es Salaam. Unicef has pledged to partner with the ministry of Education, Science and Technology to organise a national forum on Education improvement.
This was revealed by the Education minister Professor Joyce Ndalichako, when she was speaking during the fifth edition of Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) on Education themed, "Empowering Youth with Relevant Knowledge and Skills'. The forum was held in Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.
“I am delighted to announce that UNICEF has shown an interest to organize another Forum on education improvement in the country, “said Prof Ndalichako.
She further reiterated the government's commitment to cooperate with the private sector and other development partners in improving the education sector in the country.