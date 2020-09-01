Uongozi Institute launches online leadership training program

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Uongozi Institute on Monday August 31, launched an online training programme that aims at building capacity of African emerging leaders on issues of strategic leadership.

The online course ‘Uongozi Certificate Programme in Leadership’ is jointly delivered by the Uongozi Institute and Aalto University Executive Education of Finland.

To begin with, at least 48 local emerging leaders from different managerial and leadership positions have been enrolled into the programme.

The institute’s first enrollment includes 22 Tanzanian young female leaders who account for 54 percent.

Permanent Secretary-State House, Dr Moses Kusiluka officiated the launch which took place at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre – JNICC in Dar es Salaam.

Also in attendance, was the Permanent Secretary - President’s Office Public Service Management and Good Governance (PO-PSM), Dr Laurean Ndumbaro who is also the Uongozi Institute board of directors.

Delivering his opening remarks Mr Kadari Singo, Acting Chief Executive of the Institute raised optimism saying the newly launched online course will contribute to the increase of efficiency and productivity at workplaces.

He further briefed the participants that the programme includes three (3) modules that are delivered exclusively online over the course of six months.

Participants will be required to commit about 2-4 hours a week in order to complete the syllabus on time. Graduates of this programme have an additional advantage or a consideration into the UONGOZI Executive Programme (Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership), added Mr Singo.

"The tuition fee for the programme is Euros 880 per person. Virtual training opportunities have enabled the Institute to embrace tech solutions to help ensure leadership programmes are being delivered remotely," said Mr Singo when he addressed the participants.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Ms Jokate Mwegelo, the District Commissioner for Kisarawe said, "As leaders, we have to be competent to ensure that we serve well the offices and the people we are leading. Therefore, personally, this training will help me to gain knowledge and more experience in leadership."