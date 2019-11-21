The Citizen News Use local research findings says Magufuli Thursday November 21 2019 By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today November 21,called local authorities to use researches and findings, which are locally funded and implemented by local firms in discharging their duties.The President was speaking at the University of Dodoma’s (Udom) 10th graduation ceremony, where he was conferred with an honorary degree in science.President Magufuli also called upon academic and other research institutions to strengthen research funds in their institutions. This according to him will make sure that research agendas are locally driven.He said currently most of researches are driven by donors’ agenda because they are key financers something which isn’t good for the country.The head of state said in implementation of the ruling CCM 2015/20 election manifesto his administration has been heavily relying on researches which are funded and implemented by the locals.He also expressed his disappointment by the tendency of some public entities to fail to utilize research findings conducted by some locals. Also Read Sky News pulls down KQ stowaway report after Shivonje emerges Cedric Shivonje: Puzzling tale of the Kenya Airways stowaway Advertisement The President said even Tanzania Revenues Authority (TRA) has failed to utilize a technology, which was developed by Ardhi University to increase revenues collections.“Ardhi University has developed a technology from which location all houses across the country could be detected but to my surprise TRA has not utilize this to improve property tax collection,” said President Magufuli. In the headlines Tundu Lissu’s return to Tanzania delayed due to safety Former Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu has recovered from bullet wounds he Why liquefied natural gas project faces delay in Tanzania The envisaged liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant project could be delayed further following the Sky News pulls down KQ stowaway report after Shivonje emerges It has been two years without Azory Gwanda Cedric Shivonje: Puzzling tale of the Kenya Airways stowaway Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority bans heartburn medications over cancer risk EAC denies reports that summit was put off due to tensions