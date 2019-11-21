Use local research findings says Magufuli

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today November 21,called local authorities to use researches and findings, which are locally funded and implemented by local firms in discharging their duties.

The President was speaking at the University of Dodoma’s (Udom) 10th graduation ceremony, where he was conferred with an honorary degree in science.

President Magufuli also called upon academic and other research institutions to strengthen research funds in their institutions. This according to him will make sure that research agendas are locally driven.

He said currently most of researches are driven by donors’ agenda because they are key financers something which isn’t good for the country.

The head of state said in implementation of the ruling CCM 2015/20 election manifesto his administration has been heavily relying on researches which are funded and implemented by the locals.

He also expressed his disappointment by the tendency of some public entities to fail to utilize research findings conducted by some locals.

The President said even Tanzania Revenues Authority (TRA) has failed to utilize a technology, which was developed by Ardhi University to increase revenues collections.