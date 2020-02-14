Vodacom product menu cut by 75pc to enhance customer experience

Vodacom Tanzania has announced to cut down its product menu by 75pc as its decision aims at responding to its customers’ needs to make a navigation menu simpler and user friendly.

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania yesterday announced a cut down offering of its product menu by 75 percent in a move to enhance customer experience.

Vodacom’s director for customer operations, Harriet Lwakatare, said the move was in response to the needs of its customers, who cited the previous menu as complex and hard to navigate due to possession of many options.

“We aim to offer a simple and transparent experience to our customers. This simplified menu ensures that our customers can navigate quickly and in fewer steps to desired product,” she said in a press statement availed to The Citizen.

Vodacom customers access the company’s products and services via multiple channels including the *149*01# USSD code, Vodacom App and the Web.

The company now offers fewer value-packed bundles in response to customer insights.

The company’s director for consumer business unit, Linda Riwa, said the company understands consumer needs when it comes to data consumptions. So, it is now offering more.

“I am excited to announce our new data campaign called ‘Wajanja hatuzimi data’ with the launch of a new bundle Jimwage. whereby at Sh 2500, our customers get 3GBs for 3 days," she said.

This, she added, was meant to ensure that everyone can use their network at an affordable rate to do more.

Vodacom’s vision is to take Tanzania into the digital age and change lives through technology and its vast Supa network guarantees unlimited data usage at affordable prices.

“We have also enhanced our voice offerings to give more value for money so customers can stay connected to loved ones, even across networks, without having to worry about costs," said Ms Riwa.